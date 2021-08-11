Urban life resumes amid Covid deaths spike

The country is going back to regular life as the government has eased Covid-19 restrictions from today amid Covid-19 deaths spike.

Even yesterday, day before opening of shopping malls, and all businesses and transports, the country recorded the highest daily deaths 264 again.

After 20 days, Public transports including railways, roads and waterways have started operating at full capacity.

Besides, shops and malls will remain open from 10am to 8pm.

Photo/Jahir Rayhan

The buses will carry passengers to the full capacity, but only half of them will be operational on any given day.

Hotels and restaurants will remain open at half capacity.

Photo/Jahir Rayhan

Domestic and international flights are already operational in the country.

All the factories and industries will continue to remain open.

Photo/TBS

Banks will also resume normal banking operations from today.

Photo/Jahir Rayhan

The Cabinet Division of the government of Bangladesh issued a notification on Sunday announcing the opening of shops, malls, offices, banks and financial institutions from 11 August after the current phase of the lockdown ends on Tuesday.

Bangladesh had announced a lockdown on April 5 which was extended from time to time in phases considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, fresh restriction was imposed from July 23 after a week of relaxation between July 15-22 for the Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Bangladesh for the second day reported 264 daily deaths from Covid-19, which is the highest number of casualties the country reported in a day.

Earlier on 5 August, the country reported the same number of deaths hitting the record of single-day deaths.

With over 200 single-day deaths being reported for the last 17 days, the death tally today crossed the 23,000-mark in the country.