'A lie': French ambassador dismisses claim of journalists' visa requests being denied

Bangladesh

UNB
09 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 02:08 pm

The ambassador described the claim as a "lie and disinformation"

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy has dismissed the claim of a section that ten senior journalists' visa requests have been refused.

The ambassador described the claim as a "lie and disinformation."

"Sport is essential in life. Some play football, some tennis, others badminton or squash. @ABhuttow's daily sport is lie and #Disinformation. His latest record can be watched hereunder," the French ambassador replied to a comment on X (formerly Twitter).

An individual named Abdur Rab Bhuttow claimed that 10 "pro-government" senior journalists were refused visa to travel to France. 

Talking to UNB, the French ambassador said this is "totally false."

The journalists did not apply in time, for visas, for an event they were planning to attend, said an official.

They will get their visas, though the event will already have taken place, said the official.

