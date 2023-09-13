At least six Bangladeshis killed in Libya flood

A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)

At least six Bangladeshi expatriates were killed and several others went missing as international media reports suggest the catastrophe claimed over 5,000 people while hospital morgues overwhelmed in the north African country amid searches for thousands others.

"According to the latest information we received, six Bangladeshi expatriates living in Derna town were killed" in the cyclonic storm followed by dam collapses," foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters this evening.

She added the officials assumed several other Bangladeshis were missing following the Mediterranean storm Daniel that hit on eastern Libya on Sunday last.



The spokesperson said four of the six dead were detected so far and they were identified as Shaheen and Sujan from Rajbari; and Mamun and Shihab from Narayanganj.



She said Bangladesh embassy in Libya is keeping continuous contact with concerned Libyan authorities alongside Bangladeshi community and local and international organisations engaged in rescue campaign for information regarding the missing ones.



The embassy was also overseeing the situations of the Bangladeshi community living in the devastated areas.



The Bangladesh mission requested all to contact Bangladesh embassy's first secretary (labour) Md Russel Mia (mobile no +218918580989) to inform about missing Bangladeshis as well as to know information of affected Bangladeshi nationals in Libya.



Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Derna, Sahat, Al-Mari, and Jabel Al-Akhdar towns in eastern Libya were severely affected by the Daniel.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, meanwhile, ordered steps to send relief materials as humanitarian aid to the people of eastern Libya those have been severely affected by the Cyclone Daniel and flooding.



The foreign ministry said a C-130 aircraft carrying relief materials, including medicines and dry food, for the flood-affected people of Libya is expected to be transported from Dhaka as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has expressed condolence and sympathy to Libyan government following the deadly storm.