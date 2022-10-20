Libya seeks joint commission with Bangladesh to expand cooperation

Libya has suggested forming a joint commission with Bangladesh to identify major areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Newly appointed Libyan Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulmutalib SM Suliman put forward the suggestion when he met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the latter's office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Momen underlined the importance of continued cooperation in different sectors of mutual interest including promotion of trade and investment between Bangladesh and Libya.

He also highlighted the importance of more contacts between the business people and chamber officials.

Momen said collaboration may be forged in garments, pharmaceuticals and IT sectors and Libya may consider importing the products from Bangladesh including jute.

During the meeting, the foreign minister referred to the traditional excellent relations between Bangladesh and Libya.

Both sides agreed to enhance institutional cooperation like holding Foreign Office Consultations and signing agreements.

The FM also sought Libya's continued support to Bangladesh in its efforts to send the Rohingyas back to home in Myanmar's Rakhine state.