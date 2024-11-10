Libya keen to hire more Bangladeshi workers: Envoy

Libyan Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulmutalib SM Saliman called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his office in Tejgaon on Sunday (10 November). Photo: Courtesy

Libya is willing to hire more Bangladeshi workers, including doctors and engineers, to develop the country.

The Libyan ambassador to Bangladesh, Abdulmutalib SM Saliman, expressed the country's interest when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office in Tejgaon today (10 November), according to the press wing of the chief adviser.

Libya also invited Bangladeshi students to enroll in the country's top universities.

During the meeting, Ambassador Saliman acknowledged the contribution of the Bangladeshi workforce in Libyan society, saying that they had a greater role to play in the country, especially in the field of agriculture.

He admitted that some Bangladeshi doctors currently working in Libya are facing salary issues but hoped to resolve the matter soon once the ongoing reforms in the African country are resolved.

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus insisted that Bangladesh and Libya can work together to stop illegal migration and human trafficking.

"We don't support human trafficking. A lot of people are suffering for this. We should work together to stop this," said the chief adviser.

He also urged the ambassador to work on increasing bilateral relations between two countries for increasing trade and investment.

The chief adviser also enquired if Bangladesh could import oil from Libya for mutual benefit.

Ambassador Saliman emphasised the resumption of air connectivity between the two countries, seeking cooperation from Bangladeshi authorities to this end.