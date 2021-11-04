LGRD ministry launches IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021

Bangladesh

TBS Report:
04 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:34 pm

LGRD ministry launches IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021

The applications have to be submitted by 15 November 2021

TBS Report:
04 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:34 pm
LGRD ministry launches IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) has launched "The IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2021", marking the International Volunteer Day, observed every year on 5 December.

The ministry collaborated with UNV Bangladesh, WaterAid Bangladesh, VSO Bangladesh, and UNFPA Bangladesh in the initiative. 

The initiative has been taken to recognise and celebrate the selfless effort of the volunteers and their contribution towards community development, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release.

The award in 2021 will be presented to the best volunteers from 20 different categories, including - public health, awareness, food security, innovative actions or digital solutions tackling social problems, action against GBV, gender promotion, support to ensure education, child protection, environment, waste management, mental health, contribution against drug abuse and addiction, Covid-19 response support, and others.

The first 10 placed winning volunteers will be awarded with Tk1,00,000, Tk70,000, Tk50,000, Tk35,000, Tk25,000, Tk15,000, Tk10,000, Tk7,000, Tk6,000 and Tk5,000 respectively.

The remaining 10 participants will receive crests, medals, and certificates along with all the winners.

Applicants primarily have to submit their personal information, along with the activity description and a few more details, as per the guided instructions found on their websites.

The application form is available at https://forms.gle/LN2gy7t2wTfGTrCD6.
 
 

