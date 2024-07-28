LGRD minister, Dhaka South mayor visit damaged toll plaza at Hanif Flyover

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam and Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh visited the damaged toll plaza at Mayor Hanif Flyover this (28 July) evening.

After visiting the toll plaza, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam told the media, "The anti-liberation forces have caused destructions to hinder Bangladesh's progress."

He said, "An anti-liberation group and its accomplices are conspiring to destabilise the nation. By creating chaos, they aim to regress our country and thwart the aspirations of our people. However, the patriotic law enforcement agencies and our citizens have collectively prevented their efforts."

Tajul further said his ministry and city corporation will collaborate to swiftly address the losses incurred.

All councilors, in collaboration with the ministry and city corporation mayor, united in this endeavor, he added.

Miscreants set fire to three toll plazas on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover, located at Kutubkhali and Demra, during the quota reform protests.

According to relevant officials, a total of 13 toll booths at Kutubkhali and Demra were completely razed by the fire.

Flyover authorities and local administrations have been working diligently to restore the damaged toll plazas. Their efforts have successfully enabled the flyover to operate at full traffic capacity since 22 July.

The hardware and software for the flyover's toll plazas were provided by the world-renowned European toll booth parts manufacturer, GEA of France.

"To fully restore operations, these components will need to be reimported. It will take at least six months to fully reinstate the flyover's toll collection system," said Md Erfanul Azim, head of flyover operations.