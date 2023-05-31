LGRD minister attends Nigeria's presidential inauguration

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam attended a ceremony, representing the president of Bangladesh, for the newly elected President of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu assuming office on Monday.

Heads of states, ministers and high representatives of many countries of the world, including Africa, participated in the seventh democratic transition ceremony in Nigeria held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The LGRD minister also joined the post-inauguration lunch, which was also attended by many world leaders.

Meanwhile, the governments of Bangladesh and Nigeria have taken initiatives to develop cooperation in many areas including agriculture, air and maritime connectivity, manpower, higher education, IT & ICT, people-to-people contact as well as to promote overall trade and investment,

A17-member multisectoral delegation, led by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, visited Bangladesh in January 2023.