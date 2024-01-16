Let's work together to lift Dhaka-Beijing ties to new height: Wang Yi to Hasan Mahmud

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wants to work together with the new foreign minister of Bangladesh to elevate the Bangladesh-China Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to new heights.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, sent a congratulatory message to Dr Hasan Mahmud on his assumption of office as Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

He hoped to work with the new foreign minister to further implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Jaishankar invites Hasan Mahmud to India for first visit as foreign minister

Wang, in his message on 15 January, said Bangladesh and China are neighbours with a long history of friendship.

"Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results.

"China and Bangladesh have firmly supported each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests. The China-Bangladesh relations have made significant progress," he said.

 

