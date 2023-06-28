Let's work for mankind's welfare being imbued with spirit of Eid-ul-Adha: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called upon all to devote themselves to the welfare of humankind being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice of Eid-Ul-Adha, the second largest festival of the Muslims which is to be celebrated tomorrow.

"Dear countrymen, Assalamualaikum, the holy Eid-ul-Adha or Qurbanir Eid once again returns to our lives after a year. Qurbani means sacrifice. The Qurbanir Eid becomes meaningful with leaving cheapness, meanness, vanity, and selfishness," she said in a video message to greet the people of the country on the eve of the Eid-ul-Adha.

She added, "Let us devote ourselves to the welfare of mankind and share our joy maintaining the tie of amity and brotherhood."

At the end of the message, she said, "All remain good, safe, and healthy, khodahafez, Eid Mubarak."

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed BSS of the matter.