Let’s stand firm with Palestinians: PM Hasina urges Muslims

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Muslim Ummah to collectively stand beside the Palestinians.

The premier made this call when the ambassadors and high commissioners of seven OIC member states, who are stationed in Dhaka, paid a joint courtesy call on her on Tuesday.

The seven foreign diplomats are – Algerian Ambassador Rabah Larbi, Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim, Maldivian High Commissioner Shiruzimath Sameer, Oman's ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi, Palestinian Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan and UAE Ambassador Abdullah Ali Abdullah Khaseif Alhmoudi.

The premier's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman supported Palestine and following this she herself has been standing beside the Palestinians.

"Muslim Ummah should collectively stand by the Palestinians," she was quoted as saying.

The foreign diplomats highly appreciated the leadership of the prime minister for the last 14-year development and stability of Bangladesh, particularly for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic successfully.

They mentioned that some 7 million Bangladeshi people are working in Middle Eastern countries, making a huge contribution to the economies of the host countries.

They hoped that the progress of Bangladesh would continue under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and wished her success in the next general election.

The premier said a neutral election commission was constituted through the enactment of a new law and she wants the polls to be free and fair.

She said if the people vote for her, she would come to power again and otherwise not as she believes in the power of the people.

The prime minister said her goal is to ensure the socio-economic advancement of the country's people.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is working to ensure houses for all the homeless and landless people. Now in the final phase, some 40,000 houses are being constructed.

"Nobody will remain homeless and landless after the distribution of these 40,000 abodes," she added.

Prime minister's International Relation Affairs Adviser Professor Dr Gowher Rizvi, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and her Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the meet.