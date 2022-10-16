Let’s pledge to make Bangladesh paved with green: Seema Hamid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:31 am

Bangladeshi social activist Seema Hamid vowed to transform Bangladesh into a lush green landscape as a promise made on the Mujib year.

"Mujib's Green Bangladesh project has been adopted to play an effective role in developing the environment from the grassroots level.  Initiatives are underway to plant fruit trees, forest trees, and medicinal plants and enhance rooftop gardening in the urban settings," said the Badhan Society of Bangladesh chairman. 

"Badhan Society will also work for raising awareness on the careless use of polythene," she said, adding that the concerted efforts to build Sustainable Bangladesh must go on.

She made these remarks at a program, titled 'Mujib's Green Bangladesh Project Spanning 12 Years (2022-2034)', while inaugurating a tree plantation program at a Keraniganj school.

To build Green Bangladesh, volunteers will be picked up from every village of Bangladesh. They will advance the green project, she continued.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said, "Planting trees abundantly will create a shield against the adverse effects of climate change. The tree plantation initiative has to be expanded to every corner of the country. We need more initiatives to arouse the love for plants in the hearts of children.

