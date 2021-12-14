Let pregnant students reside at halls, demands DU students

Female students of Dhaka University have recently demanded the elimination of a rule that does not allow married and working students to stay at the university dormitories.

Demand was also made to give non-residential students of the university access to the halls during academic emergencies.

The students also demanded to put a stop to the harassment and non-cooperation by the teachers and staff and requested the authority to allow students to enter the hall at any time.

A memorandum regarding this was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.

Sk Tasnim Afroz Emi, one of the students, said, "It is a cruel decision by the university that if a student gets pregnant during her hall life, she can no longer be considered as the resident of the hall. The female students are also not allowed in and out of the halls after 8 pm even in case of emergencies, which needs to change."

She added that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to initiate a tougher movement.

Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman said, he cannot eliminate the rules without holding meetings with concerned officials.

The existing rules will continue until new rules are made, he added.