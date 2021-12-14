Let pregnant students reside at halls, demands DU students

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

Let pregnant students reside at halls, demands DU students

Demand was also made to give non-residential students of the university access to the halls during academic emergencies

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Female students of Dhaka University have recently demanded the elimination of a rule that does not allow married and working students to stay at the university dormitories.

Demand was also made to give non-residential students of the university access to the halls during academic emergencies.

The students also demanded to put a stop to the harassment and non-cooperation by the teachers and staff and requested the authority to allow students to enter the hall at any time.

A memorandum regarding this was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.

Sk Tasnim Afroz Emi, one of the students, said, "It is a cruel decision by the university that if a student gets pregnant during her hall life, she can no longer be considered as the resident of the hall. The female students are also not allowed in and out of the halls after 8 pm even in case of emergencies, which needs to change."

She added that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to initiate a tougher movement.

Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman said, he cannot eliminate the rules without holding meetings with concerned officials.

The existing rules will continue until new rules are made, he added.

Top News

Dhaka Univerisity / demands / Female student

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

12h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

13h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

3h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

4h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

7h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?