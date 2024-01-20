'Lenin': Novel on the Russian revolutionary leader unveiled

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 09:46 pm

'Lenin': Novel on the Russian revolutionary leader unveiled

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 09:46 pm
&#039;Lenin&#039;: Novel on the Russian revolutionary leader unveiled

"Lenin", a novel on the life of Russian communist leader and the architect of the Bolshevik Revolution, was launched at the Poet Shamsur Rahman Auditorium in the capital on Saturday.

The book was written by Ashanur Rahman and published by Kathaprokash publication.

The cover of the book was unveiled in the presence of Prof Anu Muhammad, journalists Nurul Kabir and Faruk Wasif and writers Mashiul Alam, Mashrur Arefin and Afsana Begum, among others.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The portrayal of Lenin in this book is full of life.It is a very difficult task to write a novel about a person who is known to everyone. Ashanur did that work," Anu Muhammad said at the event.

This book is highly recommended for all individuals, particularly the younger generation, he added.

Writer Asahnur Rahman said it took him six years to publish the book. "Lenin" is his first Bengali novel, and he has dedicated it to his mother.

Journalist Nurul Kabir said, "Not only for the purpose of understanding the revolution, people should read about Vladimir Lenin to get insights into the domains of state, politics, and the role of women."

City Bank Managing Director, writer Mashrur Arefin said, "Lenin's character in the book goes beyond being a mere revolutionist, presenting him as a relatable human being. Such portrayal is likely to steer readers towards a positive direction."

Writer Afsana Begum also spoke at the event.

Lenin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

6h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

14h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

13h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

1h | Videos
Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

3h | Videos
If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

3h | Videos
FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

5h | Videos