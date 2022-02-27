Lemur dies after zebras, tiger, lion, in Bangabandhu Safari Park

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 06:00 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Another animal reported dead in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur. Since the deaths of zebras, a tiger, and a lion, the park has now lost a lemur.

The lemur died on Friday afternoon. The details of the cause of death will be known later, Mollah Rezaul Karim, project director of the safari park, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

A park official said that the body was buried after conducting its autopsy.

According to park sources, two lemurs were rescued from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 6 August, 2019, who were later released at the safari park. The couple later gave birth to two cubs

Bangabandhu Safari Park / Gazipur Safari Park

