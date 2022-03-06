Lei Feng International Volunteer Team celebrates its 1st year anniversary in China

In order to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the Lei Feng International Volunteer Team, and the 59th Lei Feng Day, and to spread the Lei Feng spirit of "selfless dedication" to the rest of the world, the "Lei Feng International Volunteer Team" has successfully carried out public welfare activities and certificate giving ceremony to the members and volunteers in China.

On 5 March, the activity was successfully held at the Nanchang High-tech Zone Library in Jiangxi Province, organised by Lei Feng International Volunteer Team. With the overall support and cooperation of the university's Overseas Education School, members of the voluntary team held various activities on that day. More than 30 foreign and Chinese student volunteers participated in the event.

The purpose of this activity is to enhance the awareness of the international students in China to contribute to the society as well as summarise the performance of volunteer activities of the "Lei Feng International Volunteer Team" over the past year, practice the "Lei Feng Spirit" in the new era, and promote the "Lei Feng Spirit" to international dissemination.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam whose Chinese name is Wudi, a Bangladeshi student doing his PhD at the university, and Founder and President of Lei Feng International Volunteer Team, presided over the programme. Professor Weihua Ye (Darcy), dean of Overseas Education School, attended the programme as a chief guest.

Xia Qianru, manager of Nanchang High-Tech Zone Library; Wang Qi, head of Recruitment Office, Overseas Education School; Pan Ying, program coordinator, Overseas Education School; Leiyu Zhou, foreign student counselor of Overseas Education School, attended the programme as special guest.

To set up and head the Lei Feng International Volunteer Team, and for a great contribution, Mohammad Saiyedul Islam (Wudi) has been awarded a certificate of honour. Based on last year's overall performance, Bangladeshi student Mohammad Akbar Hossen, Equatorial Guniea student Carmen Yolanda Eyegue Bilequera, Ghanaian student Ibnali Issah Kulo have been awarded the Excellent Volunteer Certificate. Other team members and volunteers have also been awarded the volunteer certificate.

Team members, Mohammad Akbar Hossen and Ibnali Issah Kulo, talked about the life story of Lei Feng. They said that through an in-depth understanding of Lei Feng's short but brilliant life and various volunteer activities in the past year, they understood that Lei Feng is not only a name but also a spirit of "selfless dedication and giving back to the society". In the future, they will also be guided by the "Lei Feng Spirit" and use their active actions to help more people.

During the public welfare activities, the volunteers maintained order, organised books, aided the readers, kept flowers and plants inside and outside of the library safe. In the children's area of the library, volunteers taught the children to sing English songs. The children's tender and sincere voices, accompanied by the high enthusiasm of the international student volunteers, ended the volunteer activities by singing "Learn from Lei Feng's Good Example" in unison.

Then, the volunteers moved to celebrate the first anniversary of the team's establishment. In the beginning of the event, Xia Qianru, manager of Nanchang High-Tech Zone Library, introduced the concept of "accepting diverse cultures, sharing the beauty of life, and giving back to the society with warmth" of the Nanchang High-tech Zone Library. Mohammad Saiyedul Islam (Wudi), founder and president of Lei Feng International Volunteer shared his volunteer experience in the past year, and showed everyone the team building concept of "great love and great harmony in the world".

Chief Guest Professor Weihua Ye (Darcy), dean of Overseas Education School, commended the outstanding volunteers, expressed his affirmation and appreciation for the achievements of the Lei Feng International Volunteer Team, and encouraged everyone to base themselves on the present and look forward to the future and pass the spirit of Lei Feng" to all parts of the world.

During the past one-year period, Lei Feng International Volunteer Team has done many meaningful activities. They visited the Special Need Children's Home several times as well as Kindergarten Schools to have an enjoyable time, organised many programmes, and also visited the recent environmental protection awareness and cleaning activity.

Lei Feng International Volunteer Team started its journey on 5 March, 2021, with the slogan "For a Smile". It consists of a group of enterprising and enthusiastic young people studying at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics from all over the world including Bangladesh. The team aims to provide volunteer services in areas such as special needs, orphans, the elderly, environment protection awareness, career development of students, and so on.