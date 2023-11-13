Leguna carrying college students falls into ditch injuring 10

The leguna overturned after falling into the ditch. Photo: TBS

A leguna, a small four-wheel passenger vehicle, carrying 12 college students overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, leaving 10 of them injured.

The incident occurred on Monday (November 13) at 3:00pm on the Chattogram-bound lane of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in the Panthichila area, assistant Sub-Inspector Faruqe Hossain of Kumira Highway police station confirmed to The Business Standard.

He said the vehicle carrying students from Taher-Manzoor College, was en route from Chhota Darogarhat Bazar to Sitakunda Bazar when it lost control.

Four of the injured were promptly taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) while six others received treatment at the Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex.

"The vehicle veered off the road in the Panthichila area after a wheel burst, subsequently overturning and falling into a ditch. Although the accident vehicle was recovered, the driver remains unaccounted for", the ASI added.

The victims were identified as college students Bibi Fatema Sapna, Sumaiya, Razia Sultana, Sanjida, Maymuna Akhtar, Manisha Rani Das, Nafiza Ibnat, Payal Rani Das, Sadia Akhtar, and Efratul Tasfia. Maymuna, Razia, Sanjida, and Sapna were among those sent to CMCH due to the severity of their injuries.

An eyewitness recounted that the leguna flipped multiple times before plummeting approximately 30 feet down the road. Responding to the students' cries, farmers, labourers, and pedestrians rushed to the site. Some of the injured students sustained serious bleeding injuries, requiring immediate attention.

Nur Uddin Rashed, the Sitakunda Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, stated that a specialised team is providing treatment to the injured students.

"Those in need of advanced medical care have been transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," he added.