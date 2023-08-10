Legal steps to be taken to bring back Tarique-Zubaida: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said legal steps will be taken to bring back fugitive convicts BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman.

"Legal procedures will be taken to bring back Tarique-Zubaida," he told the journalists after receiving a memorandum from Jubo League central leaders at his ministry office.

Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil handed over the memorandum to the Home Minister demanding to bring back Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman from UK and to execute court verdict.

In the memorandum, Jubo League leaders accused BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman as the "mastermind" and "murderer" in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and demanded his posthumous trial.

Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is the "mastermind" of 21 August grenade attack and demanded to bring back him into the country to execute the court verdict.

He also demanded Zia's posthumous trial as the next generation believes that Zia was involved in the Bangabandhu murder.

The Jubo League leader submitted a four-point demand to the home minister.

Later, the Home Minister said, "We have received their memorandum. According to the law, we will make the necessary arrangements from the Ministry of Home Affairs. We know all the facts."

Meanwhile, Taqiue Rahman and his wife have been convicted by the court, he said, adding, "We will do everything we can to bring them back."