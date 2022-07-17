Legal notices served on Banglalink, three others for blocking SIM

Bangladesh

A legal notice has been served on Banglalink and three others for blocking the mobile SIM of former Additional Inspector General of Police Nazibur Rahman without notice for seven days.

The Banglalink CEO and managing director, posts and telecommunication secretary, home secretary and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman were made respondents to the legal notice with a time limit of one week for their response, Nazibur Rahman's lawyer Barrister Ashraful Islam said.

"No operator can block the SIM of any client even for one minute without a valid reason. My client's basic rights were violated as the operator blocked his SIM for seven days without any reason which has hampered his personal and official activities," said Ashraful Islam, adding: that's why we have sent a legal notice. 

He also said that they would file a writ to the High Court if they do not receive a proper response by 21 July.

The Banglalink SIM of Nazibur Rahman was blocked on 8 July without any reason. Nazibur was unable to make the SIM functional by communicating with the operator and BTRC until 14 July.

