Legal notice served seeking FM Momen’s resignation within 48hrs 

A legal notice has been served seeking the resignation of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for his recent statement requesting India's backing to keep Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power.

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Md Irshad Hossain Rashed sent the notice to the foreign minister asking him to leave his office within 48 hours on Sunday.

As per the notice, Momen violated his oath as a minister and his statement has jeopardised the country's constitution and sovereignty. Thus, he has lost all credibility in holding the post of Bangladesh's foreign minister.

Foreign Minister Momen, while addressing a Janmashtami programme in JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on 18 August, said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever was necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," Momen said.

His statement created a stir in the political arena, drawing flak from the BNP which said the government has resorted to foreign countries to survive.

The foreign minister, however, claimed that his statement came out wrongly in the media. He has also alleged that the speech has been spread on purpose.

He comes under fire days after being lambasted over his comment that people in Bangladesh are in heaven compared to those in other countries amid the global recession.

Momen was also criticised earlier for making gratuitous and objectionable statements.