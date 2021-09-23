Legal notice served on Khaleda’s ex-PS over derogatory remarks against PM

Advocate Shawkat Ali Patwari Tuhin, member of Awami League information and research sub-committee, has served a legal notice on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's former personal secretary (PS) Md Shamsul Alam for seeking unconditional public apology over his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Supreme Court Advocate Md Omar Faruk Asif sent the letter to Md Shamsul Alam, who currently resides in New York, USA.

In the notice, Advocate Shawkat Ali said, "legal action will be taken under the criminal and civil jurisdictions if you (Md Shamsul Alam) fail to issue a public apology within 72 hours of receiving the notice."

According to the notice issued on 22 September, Md Shamsul Alam posted a Facebook status with false, malicious and defamatory remarks about the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



In his Facebook post published on 17 September, Md Shamsul Alam insinuated that foreign currency was laundered abroad in 32 suitcases under diplomatic belt during the premier's recent Europe visit.

The notice has called such remarks an act of sedition that has tarnished the image of the country while hurting the sentiment of the Awami League and the people of Bangladesh.