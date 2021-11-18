Legal notice served to BTRC, Meta

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 04:57 pm

A Supreme Court lawyer on 14 November served a legal notice to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, requesting them to regulate its operations and activities in the country.

Besides, the notice has asked to register a reply within three days of receiving it.

Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul sent the legal notice on behalf of Saleem Samad of Shaptak Godhuli, Dr SM Masum Billah of the Department of Law of Jagannath University, Advocate George Chowdhury of Shaptak Godhuli and Victor Ray.

BTRC chairman, secretary of Posts and Telecommunication Division, senior secretary of Public Security Division of home ministry, director general of Digital Security Agency and Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta have been made respondents.

In the legal notice, the lawyer said the abuse and misuse of the social media "Facebook" is responsible for spreading misinformation and distorted news on socio-religious, state and political issues and igniting conflict among various denominations.  

It also mentioned about the inaction and willful disregard of a prior application, submitted in this regard on 8 November, has violated the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution. Their discriminatory actions and inactions violate the rule of law and international norms on human rights.

Tapas Kanti Baul further warned in the legal notice that if they fail to take necessary steps to prevent spreading misinformation and socio-political unrest in the country and respond within three days, his clients will seek legal action without further reference to the notice recipients.  

