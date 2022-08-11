Legal notice sent seeking compensation of Tk10 crore for Joj Mia

A legal notice has been sent to the concerned including the home secretary, seeking compensation of Tk 10 crore for Jamal Ahmed, widely known as Joj Mia, the man who was falsely implicated in the 21 August grenade attack incident.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Humayan Kabir Pallab sent the notice on Thursday (11 August).

The legal notice asked to confiscate the assets of all those involved in the incident to recover the compensation amount.

It includes the then State Minister for Home Affairs Lutfuzzaman Babar, former IGP Khodaboksh Chowdhury, former ASP Abdur Rashid, Munshi Atiqur Rahman and former Special Superintendent of Police Ruhul Amin.

The Home Secretary, the IGP, the DC of Dhaka and OC of Motijheel and Senbagh Police Stations have been requested to take steps to collect this compensation within the next 15 days.