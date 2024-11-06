Legal notice sent to govt seeking review, cancellation of all electricity deals with Adani

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:46 pm

Related News

Legal notice sent to govt seeking review, cancellation of all electricity deals with Adani

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:46 pm
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, on 9 December 2022. Photo: reuters
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, on 9 December 2022. Photo: reuters

A legal notice has been sent to government officials seeking the review and cancellation of all electricity deals with India's Adani Group.

Barrister M Qayyum, a Supreme Court lawyer, sent the legal notice today (6 November).

The notice has been sent by post to the chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board and the secretary of the energy ministry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Qayyum said if the process to review and cancel the contracts isn't started in the next three days, then a writ petition will be filed with the High Court.

The notice also called for a review committee consisting of energy and legal experts to give a detailed report.

A 25-year power purchase agreement was signed with Adani in 2017. At that time, no imported coal-based power plant was started in the country.

Electricity is supplied to Bangladesh from Adani's 1,600 MW power plant in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand.

The Adani power costs Bangladesh about 12 taka ($0.1008) a unit, an official of the Bangladesh Power Development Board said, citing the latest audit report for financial year 2023-24.

That is 27% higher than the rate of India's other private producers and as much as 63% more than Indian state-owned plants.

Meanwhile, after slashing the power supply to Bangladesh by half over unpaid dues, Adani Power yesterday set a deadline of 7 November to switch off the flow of electricity if there is no clarity on settlement of the outstanding amount, reports Times of India.

Currently, Bangladesh owes Adani almost $850 million, said the report published today. 

Later in the day, Adani Group in a clarification said it has not demanded full payment in 7 days.

 

Top News / Energy

Adani Enterprises / Adani / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

51m | Videos
Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

1h | Videos
Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

1h | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

2h | Videos