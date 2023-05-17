Legal notice sent to Bidyanondo seeking to know how donated money is spent

A legal notice has been sent to Bidyanondo Foundation to inform in which sector the donated money has been spent.

On behalf of a doner from Cumilla, Supreme Court lawyer Md Haider Tanviruzzaman sent this notice to Kishore Kumar, chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation on Tuesday (16 May).

In the notice, the foundation has been asked to account within 30 days in which sector the money donated has been spent. Otherwise, legal recourse will be taken, the notice said.

It is said in the notice that the donor gave Tk40,500 to the foundation in three instalments through bank and bKash in order to participate in social work.

For some time, media and social media have been accusing the foundation of not using money properly.

The notice also said that the donor did not get the information about the money donated by checking the audit report. Apart from this, no response was received from the foundation despite repeated inquiries regarding this matter. For this reason, the donor should give a proper explanation within 30 days in which sector the money given by the donor has been spent. Otherwise, he will take legal action, the notice said.