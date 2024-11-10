Legal notice seeks ban of Indian broadcaster Republic Bangla

A Supreme Court lawyer today (10 November) sent a legal notice to the government seeking ban of Indian broadcaster 'Republic Bangla' and blocking its news and content within Bangladesh accusing it of spreading propaganda against Bangladesh.

Lawyer Mahmudul Hassan sent the notice to the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the secretary of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, the secretary of the Home Ministry, the secretary of the ICT Department and the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The notice reads, "Indian television channel 'Republic Bangla' is constantly trying to create Hindu-Muslim communal unrest in Bangladesh by spreading rumours against the country.

"The channel has emerged as a threat to the public security in Bangladesh."

The notice sought legal action against the channel, taking necessary steps to ban it in the country and blocking their news and content in the territory of Bangladesh within three days of receiving the legal notice.

Otherwise, a writ petition will be filed in the High Court to take action in this regard, it said.