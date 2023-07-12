Legal framework of Bangladesh sufficient for holding free, fair election: Law secretary tells EU delegation

The legal framework of Bangladesh is sufficient for holding a free, fair and impartial election, Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar told the European Union delegation today.

He made the statement in response to the EU Election Exploratory Mission's question whether a free, fair election can be held under the legal framework of Bangladesh, the law secretary informed reporters following the meeting at his office on Wednesday (12 July).

Secretary Md Golam Sarwar also said the legal framework of Bangladesh is better than any other place in the subcontinent.

He said the EU delegation asked about the amendment of the Representation of the People Order or RPO and they were informed about this amendment in detail.

The delegation was told that the powers of the Election Commission have been increased through this amendment, he added.

Besides, they have been informed about the duty of joint district judges from the beginning to the end of the announcement of the election schedule and the duty of judicial magistrates for a total of five days, including two days before and two days after the election.

The Law secretary said that the delegation of the European Union expressed satisfaction after getting to know the overall legal framework and system.