Legal framework of Bangladesh sufficient for holding free, fair election: Law secretary tells EU delegation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 05:25 pm

Related News

Legal framework of Bangladesh sufficient for holding free, fair election: Law secretary tells EU delegation

Secretary Md Golam Sarwar also said the legal framework of Bangladesh is better than any other place in the subcontinent

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Photo: UNB/FreePik
Photo: UNB/FreePik

The legal framework of Bangladesh is sufficient for holding a free, fair and impartial election, Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar told the European Union delegation today.

He made the statement in response to the EU Election Exploratory Mission's question whether a free, fair election can be held under the legal framework of Bangladesh, the law secretary informed reporters following the meeting at his office on Wednesday (12 July).

Secretary Md Golam Sarwar also said the legal framework of Bangladesh is better than any other place in the subcontinent. 

He said the EU delegation asked about the amendment of the Representation of the People Order or RPO and they were informed about this amendment in detail. 

The delegation was told that the powers of the Election Commission have been increased through this amendment, he added.

Besides, they have been informed about the duty of joint district judges from the beginning to the end of the announcement of the election schedule and the duty of judicial magistrates for a total of five days, including two days before and two days after the election.

The Law secretary said that the delegation of the European Union expressed satisfaction after getting to know the overall legal framework and system.

Top News

EU Election Exploratory Mission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

10h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

10h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

1h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

4h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

6h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar