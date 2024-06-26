Legal, diplomatic complications hinder efforts to bring Tarique back: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (26 June) said there are some legal complications regarding bringing BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman back in Bangladesh.

"Strong diplomatic and legal activities are going on simultaneously to bring back Tariq Rahman, who is staying in the UK, to the country," she said.

The prime minister said this while responding to a tabled question of Awami League MP Farida Yasmin (reserved seat) in parliament during PM's question-answer session.

She said that there are some legal complications regarding the return of accused Tariq Rahman, who was convicted in multiple cases including the August 21 grenade attack.

However, Sheikh Hasina said the government is determined to resolve all the complications in the legal process and bring this criminal back to the country and face the punishment he deserves.

"Hopefully, we will be able to see the results of this process soon," she said.

"The relevant departments of the government including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working maintaining close communication with the UK government," she said.

Stating that 15 accused including Tarique Rahman alias Tarique Zia are currently absconding in the August 21 grenade attack, the leader of the House said that efforts to arrest the absconding accused are continuing.

She mentioned that a red notice from Interpol has been issued against absconding accused Maulana Tajuddin, Md Harish Chaudhary and Ratul Ahmed Babu alias Ratul Babu.

"Also, efforts are being made to bring back the fugitive accused through discussions with the countries where they are staying. Various steps are being taken in this regard from the higher level of the government."

PM Hasina said that she herself has sent several letters to the Heads of State and Government of the concerned countries at different times seeking cooperation in bringing the murderers back to the country, informed the Parliament.

She also sought their personal cooperation in their meetings at various international forums.

The prime minister said that due to the legal complications regarding the location of the killers in the respective countries, there was no expected progress in this regard.

In order to bring the murderers back to the country, measures are being taken according to the laws of the countries concerned along with the current diplomacy, she said.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Law and Home Affairs and other related institutions are working in coordination with each other.

She said that among the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu, Major (retd) Noor Chowdhury Barmane and his family are in Canada, Abdur Rashid and Major (retd) Shariful Islam Dalim are in Pakistan or Libya, Lt Col (retd) Rashed Chowdhury in America and Resaldar Mosleh Uddin Khan are staying in India. It is known that In addition, Lt. Colonel (retd) Aziz Pasha is said to have died during his stay in Zimbabwe.

The prime minister also said that out of the 12 accused who were ordered to be hanged in Bangabandhu's murder, 6 have been executed.