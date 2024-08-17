Legal Aid helpline 16430 opened for harassment cases filed during anti-discrimination movement

Any person, who has been a victim of false criminal cases or harassment during the anti-discrimination student movement from July 1 to August 5 can get legal assistance by calling Legal Aid Helpline call center (16430) of the National Legal AID Services Organization.

A memorandum signed by Farin Farzana, assistant director of the organization under the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said, "On August 10, five important decisions were taken in a meeting of the officials of Law and Justice Division. Adviser to the ministry was present in the meeting."

"In light of those decisions, it was decided to provide legal aid to victims of false and harassing criminal cases filed from July 1 to August 5 through the toll free helpline number- 16430," the memorandum added.

The memorandum has also been published on the website of the National Legal Aid Services Organization.

It is to be noted that, National Legal Aid Services Organization launched National Helpline 16430 (Toll Free) on 28 April 2016, to provide free legal aid to poor and distressed people.