Legal action underway against Henolux MD, wife arrested over Anisur suicide: RAB 

Legal action is underway against Henolux Managing Director Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin for abetting the suicide of Kushtia trader Gazi Anis, says Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Legal and Media Wing director of the elite force, made the remarks on Wednesday while updating the media following the arrest of the couple a day earlier.

RAB had detained the two during a drive in the city's Uttara area following a case filed by Nazrul Islam, a brother of the victim with Shahbagh police station.

Gazi Anis is the former president of the Kushtia district unit Chhatra League. He was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS ) following his suicide attempt.

"Anis breathed his at 6:15am on Tuesday. Around 90% of his body was burnt," said SHNIBPS Chief Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

Gazi Anis, a vendor on contract from Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila and former president of the Kushtia district unit Chhatra League, took the extreme step on Monday "out of frustration" after Henolux, the company in question, refused to settle his claimed dues of Tk1.26 crore.

Citing case dockets and other sources, "The victim was first introduced to Amin and his wife Fatema back in 2017. Over time they developed a good bond.

"The detainees went to a neighbouring country for treatment in 2018 and persuaded Anis to invest in Henolux. A hesitant Anis at one point agrees to the proposal and invested Tk crore. The victim later invested another Tk26 lakh in the company. Anis borrowed most of this money from his family and friends.

"No official documents were kept or made of this investment by the Henolux owners. At one point, they even stopped paying monthly dividends to Anis. The victim, when he asked for his money, was harassed and threatened on several occasions."

Asked if the arrestees owe money to anyone other than Anis, Commander Moin said, "We did not get such information during the primary interrogation."

Responding to a question regarding the why the couple decided not to pay Anis back, the RAB official said, "The detainees did in fact acknowledge Anis's investment in the company. But the two parties had objections regarding the amount given. Anis was paid some Tk76 lakh in cash and cheques at different times. But the Henolux owned Anis some Tk3 crore including dividends. Legal action is underway against the accused."