Legal action underway against Henolux MD, wife arrested over Anisur suicide: RAB 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 03:08 pm

Related News

Legal action underway against Henolux MD, wife arrested over Anisur suicide: RAB 

Henolux MD Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin lured Anis to invest in their company and later refused to give him his due profit, says RAB

TBS Report 
06 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 03:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Legal action is underway against Henolux Managing Director Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin for abetting the suicide of Kushtia trader Gazi Anis, says Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Legal and Media Wing director of the elite force, made the remarks on Wednesday while updating the media following the arrest of the couple a day earlier.

RAB had detained the two during a drive in the city's Uttara area following a case filed by Nazrul Islam, a brother of the victim with Shahbagh police station. 

Gazi Anis is the former president of the Kushtia district unit Chhatra League. He was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS ) following his suicide attempt. 

"Anis breathed his at 6:15am on Tuesday. Around 90% of his body was burnt," said SHNIBPS Chief Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

Gazi Anis, a vendor on contract from Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila and former president of the Kushtia district unit Chhatra League, took the extreme step on Monday "out of frustration" after Henolux, the company in question, refused to settle his claimed dues of Tk1.26 crore.

Citing case dockets and other sources, "The victim was first introduced to Amin and his wife Fatema back in 2017. Over time they developed a good bond.

"The detainees went to a neighbouring country for treatment in 2018 and persuaded Anis to invest in Henolux. A hesitant Anis at one point agrees to the proposal and invested Tk crore. The victim later invested another Tk26 lakh in the company. Anis borrowed most of this money from his family and friends. 

"No official documents were kept or made of this investment by the Henolux owners. At one point, they even stopped paying monthly dividends to Anis. The victim, when he asked for his money, was harassed and threatened on several occasions."

Asked if the arrestees owe money to anyone other than Anis, Commander Moin said, "We did not get such information during the primary interrogation."

Responding to a question regarding the why the couple decided not to pay Anis back, the RAB official said, "The detainees did in fact acknowledge Anis's investment in the company. But the two parties had objections regarding the amount given. Anis was paid some Tk76 lakh in cash and cheques at different times. But the Henolux owned Anis some Tk3 crore including dividends. Legal action is underway against the accused."

Top News / Crime

Bangladesh / Suicide / Henolux / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

6h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

4h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

4h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

18h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’