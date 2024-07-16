Legal action needed against those shouting slogans 'in favour' of Razakars: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 07:13 pm

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

Legal action should be taken against those who led the slogans "in favour" of Razakars, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (16 July).

Addressing a meeting of the Dhaka District Awami League on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day on July 16 at the district AL's Tejgaon office, he said the quota reform protests had been infiltrated by the BNP-Jamaat. 

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, also said planted protesters were trying to turn the anti-quota movement into an anti-state one.

"That's why there are slogans in favour of Razakars in Dhaka University," he added. 

Hasan said those conducting the movement did not want to obey the constitution of the country which allows for special benefits to marginalised groups.

Mentioning that the issue of quota was now under the jurisdiction of the court, Hasan said the government circular cancelling the quota system was given in sympathy with the students, but the High Court had cancelled it. 

He said the cancellation came due to the case of a person who was aggrieved. The Supreme Court again gave a stay on it. 

"So, it is a matter pending in court. If the government does something about it, it will be contempt of court; it will be unconstitutional.

"Despite understanding this, the planted people of BNP-Jamaat are misguiding the common students, using emotions and feelings to evoke speech against the government, the state and even against leader Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Referring to the speech made by Hasina in the press conference after her recent visit to China, the foreign minister said the government will act according to the directions given by the court.

Hasan said despite understanding this, the slogans and agitations are contempt of court, akin to pointing fingers at the constitution and insulting the spirit of the liberation war. 

"So identification of those who led the slogans for Razakars is underway. I firmly believe, to uphold the spirit of the liberation war, legal action should be taken against them to protect the dignity of the law courts."

He also said the AL would repel those conspiring against the state by remaining in the streets.

"When the anti-liberation war and anti-national forces are conspiring against the country, trying to mislead the youth, trying to attack the altar of the liberation war spirit, we have to be on the streets to stop them and guard the country."

