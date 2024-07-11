Legal action to be taken against officials appointed through leaked PSC questions: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
11 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 05:23 pm

Related News

Legal action to be taken against officials appointed through leaked PSC questions: Minister

The minister assured that the government is taking this issue very seriously

UNB
11 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 05:23 pm
A file photo of Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain. Photo:BSS
A file photo of Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain. Photo:BSS

Legal action will be taken against any officials proven to have been appointed through leaked questions from the Public Service Commission (PSC), Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said today (11 July).

In response to questions from journalists at a media briefing, the minister addressed the issue of leaked PSC examination questions by former driver Abed Ali, who revealed the names of those who secured cadre service positions through the leaked questions.

When asked if the government would take action against those appointed through such means, the minister emphasised that the PSC, as a constitutional body, would handle the matter with due diligence. 
 
"The PSC is a constitutional institution. They will act according to their own considerations. The PSC chairman has already stated that measures will be taken. Efforts are ongoing to verify the claims," he said.  
 
The minister assured that the government is taking this issue very seriously, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) giving special focus to the investigation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He affirmed that if specific names are identified, action will be taken against those officials in accordance with the law. 
 
"Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of fraud or deception as per our employment regulations. Proper procedures must be followed for employment. If there are any deviations from PSC rules, they will be addressed accordingly. We need to be patient and see what the investigation reveals," he added.  
 
Minister Farhad also highlighted the importance of proving the allegations before taking any action. He pointed out that the former PSC driver Abed Ali who made the confessions was seen supporting a certain political group. 
 
"The driver making these claims was seen chanting slogans for another party. We need to determine whether he is speaking the truth or if he is part of a conspiracy against the government. The investigation is being conducted with meticulous attention to detail," the minister remarked.  
 
He further suggested that the driver might be working as an instrument of a group aiming to tarnish the government's image. "He appears to be working for a party that opposes the government and disrupts its developmental activities. His motives need to be thoroughly examined," the minister said.

Top News

PSC / question leak / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

5h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The trophy that changed the fate of Argentina and Messi

The trophy that changed the fate of Argentina and Messi

5m | Videos
JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway defying police obstruction

JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway defying police obstruction

45m | Videos
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

4h | Videos