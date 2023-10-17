Leftist alliance issues warning of resistance against 'farcical' election schedule

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 03:40 pm

The Left Democratic Alliance holds a protest rally held in Agargaon on 17 October 2023. Photo: TBS
The Left Democratic Alliance holds a protest rally held in Agargaon on 17 October 2023. Photo: TBS

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has termed the upcoming national election schedule, expected to be unveiled in November, as "farcical".

Terming the previous national elections in 2014 and 2018 "farces," the alliance has warned of initiating a nationwide movement if the electoral process appears to mirror past contests.

The LDA announcement was made during a protest rally held in Agargaon on Tuesday (17 October), demanding immediate resignation of the Election Commission, which the alliance perceives as subservient to the government.

Iqbal Kabir Zahid, coordinator of the Left Democratic Alliance, asserted, "If the farce election schedule is announced, it will be resisted and a robust movement will be launched across the country."

Sajedul Haq Rubel, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, expressed concern that the stage is being set for another farcical election and expressed hope that the people would resist this time.

While speaking at the rally, Bazlur Rashid Firoz, secretary general of the central committee of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad), declared that fair polls are impossible under the current Election Commission, which he claims operates under the influence of the government.

"The actions of the EC seem like they have declared war on the people," he said.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Ruhin Hossain Prince presented three suggestions to resolve the ongoing political crisis. These suggestions included the resignation of the government, dissolving the parliament, and arranging dialogue by forming a supervisory government during the election.

He said, "The Election Commission should convey to the government that 99% people of the country want elections under a non-party government. Therefore, you must allow a non-partisan government so we can hold the elections. If you do not allow it, we will resign."

Following the rally, the group faced police obstruction as they attempted to move towards the Election Commission building.

Azimul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Tejgaon Division), stated that the group was not permitted to hold any program in the area due to its significance, emphasising the need for prior permission for protests in the vicinity of important offices.

