Left stranded by friends, woman dies in Bangabandhu Expressway motorbike crash

A woman has died following a motorcycle accident on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway.

The incident occurred when an overspeeding motorcycle lost control and crashed into a road barricade near the Umpara area under Sreenagar upazila in Munshiganj at around 2am on Tuesday.

The deceased, Brishty, 27, was a resident of Dhaka's Shahjadpur area.

According to sources, a group of five people – Jannatul Ferdous, 22, SM Ahsan Robi, 29, Mosharraf Hossain, 32, and Sumon, 32 – left the capital for Mawa on two motorcycles late Monday night.

Robi along with the two women, while overspeeding under the influence of alcohol, collided with a road barricade and crashed. Mosharraf and Sumon, who were on the motorcycle behind them, also fell.

The accident left Brishty dead on the spot while injuring the four others.

Robi, Mosharraf and Sumon, instead of calling for help, fled the scene leaving Brishty and Jannatul to their fate.

The three were later detained and later taken to the upazila health complex for treatment while they tried to cross the Padma Bridge defying the ongoing ban on motorcycles.

In the meantime, highway police with the help of the fire service rescued injured Jannatul and recovered Brishty's body from the expressway and brought them to the same upazila health complex where their male friends were taking treatment.

Jannatul then explained the whole incident in detail to the present police officers, confirmed SI Zahirul of Hasara highway police station to The Business Standard.

"A case will be filed against Robi soon. Body of the deceased has been kept at our police station," he added.

Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex Doctor Mahia (emergency ward) said that the woman injured in an accident, Jannatul, was brought to the hospital by Hasara highway police station at around 3am.

"At the same, Padma Bridge north police station brought three men to the hospital with multiple injury marks. They all were drunk. The injured woman has been sent to Dhaka's Mitfort Hospital for advanced treatment."