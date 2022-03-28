Left Democratic Alliance block Paltan, police disperse hartal suppoters
The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) supporters today blocked the capital's Paltan area during the on-going half-day hartal called by the left-leaning political parties protesting the price hike of daily essentials commodities.
Police baton-charged on the hartal supporters, used water cannon, and shot tear shells to disperse them.
Earlier in the day, the LDA supporters staged a procession at Dhaka University's TSC area and the adjacent Shahbag area.
"We can't accept this abnormal rise in commodity prices, the lower and middle-class people have their back leaning against the wall, so we are staging a movement on the streets," Shovon Rahman, general secretary of the Socialist Students' Front told The Business Standard.
The strikers later blocked the roads near Shahbag. However, they left one side of the road open after 8 am.
The LDA, a coalition of eight left-leaning political parties, called for the half-day hartal on 28 March protesting the price hike of daily essentials and demanding issuing of ration cards for the people in need.
Saiful Haque, the coordinator of the LDA, made the announcement at a media briefing at the capital's Purana Paltan on Friday (11 March).
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, also called a half-day hartal for 28 March against the spiraling prices of daily essentials. He called on the public to support the half-day hartal to draw the government's attention to their sufferings for their own survival.
Rendering support to the hartal, Gano Sanghati Andolon Chief Coordinator, Zonayed Saki, said all the development of the government is rendered meaningless when the lines of low-income people get longer and longer at Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks for subsidised goods.
BNP has also supported the strike called by the left-leaning political alliance.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday (24 March) called upon the striking political parties not to cause public suffering during their protest.