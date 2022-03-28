Left Democratic Alliance block Paltan, police disperse hartal suppoters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

Left Democratic Alliance block Paltan, police disperse hartal suppoters

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), a coalition of eight left-leaning political parties, called for the half-day hartal on 28 March protesting the price hike of daily essentials commodities

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 11:52 am

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) supporters today blocked the capital's Paltan area during the on-going half-day hartal called by the left-leaning political parties protesting the price hike of daily essentials commodities. 

Police baton-charged on the hartal supporters, used water cannon, and shot tear shells to disperse them. 

Earlier in the day, the LDA supporters staged a procession at Dhaka University's TSC area and the adjacent Shahbag area.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

"We can't accept this abnormal rise in commodity prices, the lower and middle-class people have their back leaning against the wall, so we are staging a movement on the streets," Shovon Rahman, general secretary of the Socialist Students' Front told The Business Standard. 

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The strikers later blocked the roads near Shahbag. However, they left one side of the road open after 8 am. 

LDA, Zafrullah call half-day hartal on 28 March over skyrocketing prices of essentials

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The LDA, a coalition of eight left-leaning political parties, called for the half-day hartal on 28 March protesting the price hike of daily essentials and demanding issuing of ration cards for the people in need.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Saiful Haque, the coordinator of the LDA, made the announcement at a media briefing at the capital's Purana Paltan on Friday (11 March).

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, also called a half-day hartal for 28 March against the spiraling prices of daily essentials. He called on the public to support the half-day hartal to draw the government's attention to their sufferings for their own survival.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Rendering support to the hartal, Gano Sanghati Andolon Chief Coordinator, Zonayed Saki, said all the development of the government is rendered meaningless when the lines of low-income people get longer and longer at Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks for subsidised goods.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

BNP has also supported the strike called by the left-leaning political alliance.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday (24 March) called upon the striking political parties not to cause public suffering during their protest.

Top News / Politics

price hike / strike / Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) / Hartal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

27m | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

37m | Brands
People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

20h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

13h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

16h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

17h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles