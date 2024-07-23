Leather industry in quandary as hide collection, processing, export halt

Bangladesh

Rafiqul Islam
23 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 04:22 pm

Related News

Leather industry in quandary as hide collection, processing, export halt

“We are unable to get the imported chemicals, required for leather processing, from the port. Also, finished leather goods remain stranded in godowns as shipments are halted,” he added.

Rafiqul Islam
23 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 04:22 pm
Leather industry in quandary as hide collection, processing, export halt

The leather sector entrepreneurs are facing a predicament as all activities – from leather collection to processing to export – remain halted, said Md Sakawat Ullah, general secretary, Bangladesh Tanners Association.

"We are unable to get the imported chemicals, required for leather processing, from the port. Also, finished leather goods remain stranded in godowns as shipments are halted," he added.

He further said this is a peak season for collecting cow hide. Tanneries have been collecting hides since Eid-ul-Adha last month, but the process was hindered due to the protests and subsequent curfew.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After collecting hides, tanneries process them using chemicals for exports and the entire process has ground to a halt due to the recent unrest, he mentioned.

"Export orders from foreign buyers also skyrocket in the months following Eid-ul-Adha. But we are in the dark as the internet connection is also off. We cannot even assess the extent of losses until the situation improves," he added.

Leather industry / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos