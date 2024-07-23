Leather industry in quandary as hide collection, processing, export halt

The leather sector entrepreneurs are facing a predicament as all activities – from leather collection to processing to export – remain halted, said Md Sakawat Ullah, general secretary, Bangladesh Tanners Association.

"We are unable to get the imported chemicals, required for leather processing, from the port. Also, finished leather goods remain stranded in godowns as shipments are halted," he added.

He further said this is a peak season for collecting cow hide. Tanneries have been collecting hides since Eid-ul-Adha last month, but the process was hindered due to the protests and subsequent curfew.

After collecting hides, tanneries process them using chemicals for exports and the entire process has ground to a halt due to the recent unrest, he mentioned.

"Export orders from foreign buyers also skyrocket in the months following Eid-ul-Adha. But we are in the dark as the internet connection is also off. We cannot even assess the extent of losses until the situation improves," he added.