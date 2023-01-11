At least 91 detained from Aminbazar checkpost as BNP holds sit-in programme in Dhaka

Police have detained at least 91 people over suspicious behaviour from checkpost set up at Aminbazar, Savar as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds its mass sit-in programme at the capital today. However, police said they have not arrested anyone yet and only stopped those behaving suspiciously and questioning them.

It has been reported that at least 91 people including 9 microbuses have been detained from the check post from 7am to 11am on Wednesday (11 January). The microbuses were going to Dhaka with passengers from Manikganj, Dhamrai and Savar. There were 10 to 13 passengers in each microbus.

According to the police, they have taken the precautionary position so that no one can enter the capital Dhaka with firearms or explosives and cause any untoward situation around BNP's programme.

"Since there is a big political programme in the capital, we have this check post as a precautionary measure so that no one can enter the capital and cause any unwanted situation," Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Abdullaleh Kafee told The Business Standard.

"It is not possible to say if anyone has been arrested as of now. Those who have been stopped at the checkpost as suspects are being investigated. After the investigation, it will be possible to say whether anyone will be arrested or not," he added.

In response to the question about the number of those who are being stopped and checked as suspects, the police official said that it is not possible to say precisely right now.

However, a police source said that the number of suspects detained from Aminbazar checkpost this morning is not less than 80 to 90, and most of those detained were going to join BNP's programme in the capital.

Police have been mostly stopping and searching cars and microbuses than public transports at checkposts.