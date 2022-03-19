7 sailors go missing after lighter vessel sinks near Ctg port  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 04:19 pm

File photo of Chattogram port. Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File photo of Chattogram port. Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

At least seven sailors went missing after a lighter vessel carrying 1,400MT of cement clinker sank in the Bay of Bengal near Chhattogram Port.

The accident took place at around 3:30am on Saturday in the Alpha Anchorage area of the port when the vessel, MV Titu-14, was going to the Karnafuli river bank from the outer harbor.

However, six sailors on board were rescued immediately after the accident.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Farooq said that MV Titu-14, owned by Abul Khair group, sank when it was hit by another vessel.

"Port authorities and the Coast Guard are working to rescue the missing sailors," he added.

 

