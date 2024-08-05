At least 119 killed so far in countrywide violence

Even before and after Sheikh Hasina fled the country following weeks of bloody protests, incidents of people being shot is continuing.

As of filing of this report till 11:25pm, a total of at least 119 people have died in clashes around the country, most of whom have been shot during the period before and after Hasina's departure.

Many of these clashes stemmed from attacks on police stations.

The highest deaths so far have been recorded in Dhaka, with a staggering 71 deaths registered in five hospitals.

Elsewhere in Lakshmipur, the highest death toll of the day was recorded at 11.

A total of seven bodies were recovered from in front of former Jubo League leader and Sadar upazila Chairman AKM Salah Uddin Tipu's house in the district's Tamiz Market area.

Earlier, at least three bodies reached Lakhshmipur Sadar Hospital morgue from various places on Sunday afternoon. Another person died while he was being taken to Dhaka in injured condition.

At least two people have been killed and over 200 injured as the Ansar members fired gunshots at people who attacked the Ansar Academy in Gazipur this afternoon.

Witnesses said an angry mob attacked the Ansar VDP Academy in Safipur of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila, vandalising two main gates and the entrance. In response, Ansar members fired for self-defense, resulting in at least two deaths.

Dr Saddam Hossain of Safipur Modern Hospital confirmed the deaths.

One person also died in Rajshahi, with clashes leaving 80 injured.

The deceased was identified as Sakib Anjum, 27.

The clashes started around 12:00pm at Alupotti area of the city when the people started to gather at the area.

In-charge of the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Dr Shankar K Bishwas said, "About 80 people were admitted to the hospital, among whom at least 35 have received bullet wounds. The condition is critical."

Six more people were killed in yet another clash in Habiganj.

The incident happened in Baniachang upazila of Habiganj, reports UNB citing doctors at Upazila Health Complex.

The deceased were identified as Hasan, 12, Ashraful, 17, Muzakkir, 40, Nayan, 18, Tofazzal, 18, and Sadikur, 30.

Shamima Akter, a doctor at Baniachang Upazila Health Complex, said protesters brought out a procession from LR High School in the morning.

In Barishal, three bodies were recovered from the burnt house of Awami League leader and former mayor of Barishal city Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. Hundreds of miscreants surrounded and attacked the house this afternoon, setting it on fire.

The identities of the deceased could not be known due to severe damage from the fire.

Md Bashir Uddin, a firefighter at the Fire Service and Civil Defense, confirmed the deaths.

Sadiq Abdullah was present at the time of the incident but managed to escape the house along with his followers, they said.

In Jashore, a hotel owned by District Awami League General Secretary Shaheen Chakladar was set on fire, killing 13 people.

Harun Or Rashid, a supervisor at Jashore General Hospital, said, "We found six bodies in the fire incident. Twenty people were brought out injured."

In Kushtia, six people, including a 13-year-old, were killed.

At the last minute of the movement, six people including children were killed and many injured in police firing in Kushtia

The casualty occurred when police opened fire on a group of people who had started to attack the Kushtia Model Police Station.

Eyewitnesses said around 12:30pm, the agitators were chased by the police at Majampur Gate of the city.

At that time, the police dispersed the protesters by firing several rounds of teargas and blank bullets.

After 1pm, another part of the agitators attacked the station.

The police initially fired tear gas and live bullets but failed to disperse the protesters.

Among the deceased are Yusuf Ali (70), Abdullah (13), Babu (40) and Ashraf (42).

The names of the rest are not known.

At least three people died in Satkhira with details coming in as of filing of this report.

Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Salim Khan of Chandpur Sadar Upazila and his son actor Shanto Khan were beaten to death by a mob on Monday (5 August).