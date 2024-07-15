At least 6 injured as Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at CU, Sust, JU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 03:10 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 03:35 am

According to protestors at Chittagong University, BCL members allegedly showed up at their protest event after midnight and attacked them, leaving at least four injured.

A clash between the quota protesters and alleged members of BCL at the University of Chittagong campus on early Monday. Photo: Screengrab from video
A clash between the quota protesters and alleged members of BCL at the University of Chittagong campus on early Monday. Photo: Screengrab from video

Members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have allegedly attacked quota reform protesters at the University of Chittagong, the Jahangirnagar University and the  Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) during demonstrations early Monday (15 July), the protesters have claimed.

The attacks have left 6-9 people injured, according to sources.

Students from all three universities brought out processions and rallies late Sunday (14 July), criticising a comment made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier on the day, where she said,  "If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars?"

According to Jahangirnagar University (JU) protesters, alleged BCL members attacked the protesters gathered in front of the Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall after midnight. 

Videos published on social media show clashes taking place between two groups. At least one student, identified as Labib Ahasan, has been confirmed to have been injured in the incident.

Labib Ahasan, a JU student injured in an attack allegedly carried out by members of BCL
Labib Ahasan, a JU student injured in an attack allegedly carried out by members of BCL

In the meantime, protestors at Chittagong University (CU) claimed that alleged BCL members showed up at their protest event after midnight and attacked them, leaving at least four injured.

The students appeared in front of the main gate of Zero Point at around 11pm from different halls. They started chanting slogans criticising the "Rajakar" comment by the premier. A half-hour into the programme, BCL leaders allegedly attacked the protestors while trying to disperse them. 

The protesting students also claimed that the BCL men threw some crude bombs around. The police, however, were not present at the scene.

Russel, one of the coordinators of the anti-quota movement from Chittagong University, said, "We were ambushed during our programme. I don't know who attacked us. Four of our students were injured. There is also a girl. Crude bombs exploded at the scene."

In response, Partha Pratim Barua, former organising secretary of the Chittagong University Chhatra League, said, "I got here after the fight. But I heard the protestors were chanting slogans that go against our prime minister. So far, we never tried to stop their movement. We also wanted the quota issue to come to a resolution. But in a free country, slogans about 'Rajakar' are not appropriate."

University authorities have yet to make any comment on the matter. The proctor could not be reached, our correspondent says.

Speaking about the protest on campus and the alleged attack by the Bangladesh Chhatra League on the protesters, University of Chittagong Proctor Prof Ahidul Islam told The Business Standard that he was informed that an attack had taken place.

"At around 11:00pm Sunday, quota reform protesters began demonstrating out of the blue. During the protest, they chanted slogans against the Prime Minister. In response, BCL members have reportedly attacked the protesters. 5-7 students were injured. Had the protesters informed us earlier about the demonstrations, this incident could have been avoided," he said.

Sust attack

Meanwhile, protesters at Sust alleged that BCL members had allegedly attacked quota reform protesters at the university at around 1:00am Monday.

At least one student, identified as Delwar Hossain Shishi, who studies at the English Department of the university, was injured in the attack.

Quota protest / BCL attacks / Bangladesh

