At least 4 killed, scores injured in Sirajganj clashes

UNB
04 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 04:17 pm

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least four people were killed and many injured in a series of clashes between protesters, Awami League activists and police in Sirajganj amidst the ongoing 'All-out non-cooperation' called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Moreover, the district saw extensive destruction, vandalism and arson including on police stations and houses of two lawmakers.

Though the identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, the bodies were kept at North Bengal Medical College Hospital morgue, UNB's local correspondent reported.

Locals and witnesses said the protesters first gathered on SS Road in Sadar upazila and then attacked the district Awami League office around 11am.

A clash broke out when Awami League men tried to resist the protesters, leaving one dead on the spot, the correspondent reports.

Soon after this, the clash broke out in several areas of the Sadar upazila, leaving three more dead and scores injured.

The protesters vandalized and torched the residences of Awami League lawmakers Md Habibe Millat and Merina Jahan elected from Sirajganj-2 and 6 seats.

Offices of Deputy Commissioner and Sadar upazila's Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) were ransacked.

Several police outposts and Hatikumrul highway police stations also came under attack. Besides, the protesters besieged Belkuchi police station.

As of filing this report at 3pm, police stayed at safer places, leaving the streets.

