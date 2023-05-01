At least 30 homes gutted in Ctg's Tulatali slum fire

At least 30 homes were gutted in a massive fire at the Tulatali slum in Rajakhali area of Chattogram city on Monday morning.

Seven fire service units brought the fire under control with the help of locals after an hour of frantic efforts.

Deputy Assistant Director of Chattogram region Fire Service, Md Abdullah, confirmed the matter and said that after receiving information about the fire in Tulatali slum in the morning, seven units of Lamar Bazar and Nandankanan stations reached the spot and were able to bring the fire under control.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire couldn't be known immediately, he added.