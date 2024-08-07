At least 30 bullet-hit people die at DMCH in 24 hours

At least 30 people who sustained bullet wounds in different areas including Dhaka during the students' movement have been declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in 24 hours from yesterday (6 August) morning.

Confirming the matter, DMCH police camp in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia told The Business Standard that at least 128 people were wounded by bullets in shootings across Dhaka and its outskirts between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

"Of these, 30 succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead by doctors, while 11 others were hospitalised," he said.

"The victims include members of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)," he added.

Among the deceased, the identified police members are Mahfuzur Rahman, 24, Anwar Hossain, 57, Abdul Alim, 46 from Gazipur, Russell Mahmud, 21 of Jatrabari, Uttara East Police Station Sub Inspector SI Russell, 44, Sultan, 30 of Cumilla, Sanjay Kumar Das, 39 from Jartabari, DB Inspector Russell, 38 from Uttara, Rubel, 22 from Mirpur.

The deceased RAB members include police Inspector Hasmat Ali, 40, and JCO Anwar, 41.

The deceased BGB member was identified as Naik Abdul Alim from Gazipur.

Among the civilians, those identified are Ashraful Howladar, 20, Hafez Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan, 26, Monir Hossain,45, Asif, 16, from Gulshan, Noor Alam, 21 from Kamrangirchar, Shaon, 22 from Bangshal, Monir, 45 and Bappi Ahmed, 35.

Multiple individuals remained unidentified from various locations, including Jatrabari, Uttara, Hatirjheel, and Postogola.