At least 3 killed in UP polls violence

At least three people have been killed and several others injured in violence during the fifth phase polls to 708 union parishads (UP) on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported one each in Chattogram, Bogura and Gaibandha.

The voting started at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break today (5 January).

A total of 36,457 candidates are vying for different positions in the fifth phase election held in 95 upazilas under 48 districts, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Of the aspirants, 3,274 are for chairman, 25,233 for general member, and 7,950 for reserved woman member posts.

The body of a Union Parishad is formed with an elected chairman, nine members, and three woman members from reserved seats.

The commission says 193 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while 52 of them are chairmen, 32 reserved woman members, and 109 general members.

In Chattogram, a man named Omkar Dutta, 35, was killed in the election-related violence in Chatari UP.

The incident took place in the union's Ward No. 6 at around 1pm on Wednesday, confirmed Anowara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Jobayer Ahmed.

He said, "Omkar Dutta got injured when a clash broke out between the supporters of two member candidates participating in the Chatari UP polls.

"He was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Anwara police station SM Didarul Islam Sikder said, "We have deployed additional force in the area after receiving information about the clash. Efforts are underway to bring the situation under control."

Meanwhile, several journalists were injured, vehicles were vandalised when supporters of two chairman candidates locked horns in Karoldenga UP under the district's Boalkhali upazila.

According to locals, the incident took place around 10am at the Ahala Asadia Government Primary School polling centre as supporters of Awami League candidate Abul Mansur and his opponent Abdul Mannan, pineapple symbol, clashed.

A vehicle carrying journalists came under attack when supporters of two chairman candidates locked horns in Karoldenga UP in Chattogram on Wednesday, 5 January, 2022. Photo: TBS

Abdullah Al Harun Ripon, 32, general secretary of Karoldenga UP Awami League, was critically injured in the altercation.

He has been transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for advanced treatment.

Besides, police picked up 44 BNP leaders and activists after they clashed with the law enforcers in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, the BNP has claimed that at least 10 of their activists were injured in the clash.

The clashes took place in Jamalkhan and Chittagong Press Club areas of the port city around 3pm.

In Bogura, a young man was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon during a clash between the activists and supporters of two UP member candidates in Gabtali upazila.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, son of late Loya Miah of Rameshwarpur village under Gabtali upazila.

Gabtali Model Police Station OC Mohammad Zia Latiful Islam confirmed the information.

In Gaibandha, a member candidate's supporter was hacked to death during a clash with rival candidate at Adharsha College polling centre in Saghata upazila.

The deceased is Abu Taher, 40, son of Omar Ali of Mamudpur village under Jumarbari union.

Saghata UNO Sardar Mostafa Shahin confirmed the death to The Business Standard.

However, Saghata Police Station OC Motiur Rahman said, "We have heard about the clash but we are yet to get any information on the death."

In Brahmanbaria, at least 10 people were injured when supporters of two member candidates clashed at a polling centre in Basudeb UP.

The incident took place around 11:30am at the Dotaisar Government Primary School voting centre.

Law enforcers have detained both the candidates – Babul Mia and Shaheen Bhuiyan – in connection with the clash.

Clash in Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS

"The situation in the area is now normal," Executive Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain, in charge of the concerned polling centre, said.

In Cumilla, an Awami League leader has been jailed for 15 days for entering a polling centre with cash money, election documents, and an unlicensed private car.

The person who has been handed down the punishment is Awami League's Lalmai upazila unit Office Secretary Kazi Mehedi Hasan, confirmed Executive Magistrate Moushumi Akter.

A private vehicle with fake stickers of different law enforcement agencies in Cumilla. Photo: TBS

Besides, two more individuals, including an Awami League nominated chairman candidate, were jailed and fined for illegally using stickers of different law enforcement agencies on a private vehicle in the district's Borkoit UP.

They are – ruling party-backed candidate and current Chairman Abul Hashem and his driver Md Ali.

Abul was fined Tk10,000 and Ali was jailed for seven days, said Executive Magistrate Sabina Yasmin to The Business Standard.

In Noakhali, police arrested one young man, Robin Hossain, 28, with a gun in his possession from Sonaimuri upazila.

A case has been filed against Robin under the Arms Act, said Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Shahidul Islam.

Robin Hossain, 28, was arrested with an illegal firearm in his possession from Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, unknown miscreants today attacked one Didar Hossain, an independent chairman candidate contesting in the Deoti UP polls.

In Munshiganj, polls were held in seven unions under Gazaria upazila of the district.

Total 66 polling centres were set up for some 112,306 voters (57,710 male, 54,596 female) so that they can exercise their franchise.

Over 2,000 members of different law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the voting areas to ensure law and order.

In the pre-poll campaign of the phase, at least four people were reportedly killed, raising the death toll of the elections in different phases to 65.

The much-talked-about UP polls saw violence and casualties in the previous four phases. The second phase was the deadliest which left at least 30 people dead and dozens injured.

This session of the local government polls will be held in seven phases, while the sixth phase is scheduled to be held on 31 January at 219 unions, and the final phase on 7 February at 138 unions.

Earlier, 836 UPs took part in elections in the fourth phase on 26 December last year, 1,000 in the third phase on 28 November, 833 in the second phase on 11 November.

The first phase of the election was held in two segments – one on 21 June and the other on 20 September – in which 369 UPs took part.

