At least 250 illegal shops evicted from streets of Gulshan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:54 pm

The Dhaka North City Corporation conducts a drive in the Gulshan area of the capital on 21 October 2024. Photo: Courtesy
The Dhaka North City Corporation conducted a drive today (21 October) and evicted at least 250 shops and establishments built illegally by encroaching on roads and footpaths in Gulshan-1 and Gulshan-2 areas of the capital.

Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Zulkar Nayan, who led the drive, said, "The normal movement of the people was being disturbed due to the illegally built shops and establishments on the roads and footpaths. Also, the traffic congestion had increased a lot. 

"In order to lessen the sufferings of the public and to ensure order on the roads, mobile courts to remove illegal structures from roads and footpaths will continue."

Meanwhile, two restaurants in the area were issued warning notices for preparing food in unsanitary conditions and another restaurant's trade licence is in the process of being revoked as it did not have valid documents, according to the Dhaka North City Corporation.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

