At least 215 killed in quota reform protests: HRSS report

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:31 pm

At least 215 killed in quota reform protests: HRSS report

At least 215 people have been killed in the quota reform protests that rocked Bangladesh in July, according to a recent report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

The human rights monitoring report for July, compiled using data from 12 national media outlets and the HRSS research unit, stated that this figure was derived from information provided by victims' families, eyewitnesses, hospitals, and national newspapers.

Besides, citing unconfirmed sources, HRSS claimed that the death toll could be even higher, possibly exceeding 250.

The organisation's analysis revealed that at least 35 of the victims were children under 18, while 50 were students, four were law enforcement personnel, and four were journalists.

The majority of the victims (75%) were children, adolescents, and ordinary people under 30. A staggering 78% of the fatalities were caused by gunshot wounds.

The report also stated that between 18 and 20 July, at least nine children aged 4-16 years were shot dead during clashes.

However, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal said that at least 150 people have been killed in quota reform protests.

