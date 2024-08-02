At least 20 injured students taken to Khulna Medical as police clash with protesters

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 11:42 pm

An injured student at the KMCH. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS
An injured student at the KMCH. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS

At least 20 students, with light to moderate injuries, have been taken to the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) till 10:50pm following clashes between policemen clashed with protesters in the district at around 3:00pm today (2 August), our correspondent reports from the spot.

Several policemen also suffered injuries during the clashes. They were admitted to the privately-run City Medical College Hospital.

Police in Khulna fired tear gas shells at protesters as they took the streets as part of the nationwide protest programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement yesterday.

A list of injured students taken to KMCH following clashes during protest on 2 August. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS
A list of injured students taken to KMCH following clashes during protest on 2 August. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS

Around 5:30pm, police started firing tear gas shells at the Gollamari intersection, our correspondent reports.

As of 6.20pm, the firing is still ongoing. Also, there have been reports of chases and counter-chases between protesters and police.

