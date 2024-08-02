At least 20 injured students taken to Khulna Medical as police clash with protesters

At least 20 students, with light to moderate injuries, have been taken to the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) till 10:50pm following clashes between policemen clashed with protesters in the district at around 3:00pm today (2 August), our correspondent reports from the spot.

Several policemen also suffered injuries during the clashes. They were admitted to the privately-run City Medical College Hospital.

Police in Khulna fired tear gas shells at protesters as they took the streets as part of the nationwide protest programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement yesterday.

A list of injured students taken to KMCH following clashes during protest on 2 August. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS

Around 5:30pm, police started firing tear gas shells at the Gollamari intersection, our correspondent reports.

As of 6.20pm, the firing is still ongoing. Also, there have been reports of chases and counter-chases between protesters and police.