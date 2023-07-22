At least 14 killed as bus plunges into pond in Jhalokati

A passenger-laden bus has fallen into a pond in Jhalokati's Chhatrakanda, killing at least 14 and injuring more than 20.

"The Barishal-bound bus from Bhandaria in Pirojpur district fell into a pond as its driver lost control over steering near the Union Parishad office, leaving 13 dead," said Sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station Shakhawat Hossain.

The injured have been taken to Jhalokati Sadar Hospital. The bus was carrying at least 50 passengers.

"We received the phone call about the accident at 9:52am. The rescue operation is still ongoing," Jhalokati Fire Service Duty Officer Azad told The Business Standard.

Following the accident, vehicular movement on the Khulna-Jhalokati highway is currently on halt.

More to follow…