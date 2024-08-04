At least 13 cops killed in attack on police station in Sirajganj

In Sirajganj, at least 13 policemen, people were killed in an attack on the Enayet Police Station, Police Headquarters Senior Information Officer Quamrul Hasan confirmed to TBS.

Earlier, four bodies were taken to the North Bengal Medical College Hospital morgue, UNB reported. Whether they were deceased policemen could not be confirmed immediately.

Locals and witnesses said protesters in Sirajganj first gathered on SS Road in Sadar upazila and then attacked the district Awami League office around 11am.

A clash broke out when Awami League men tried to resist the protesters, leaving one dead on the spot, the correspondent reports.

Soon after this, the clash broke out in several areas of the Sadar upazila, leaving three more dead and scores injured.

The protesters vandalized and torched the residences of Awami League lawmakers Md Habibe Millat and Merina Jahan elected from Sirajganj-2 and 6 seats.

Offices of Deputy Commissioner and Sadar upazila's Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) were ransacked.

Several police outposts and Hatikumrul highway police stations also came under attack. Besides, the protesters besieged Belkuchi police station.