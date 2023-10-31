BNP claims '2 killed' in Kishoreganj clash; police confirm one
Around 20 others were reportedly injured during the clash
BNP claimed at least two died during a clash with Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar today morning.
However, police confirmed the death of one, reports Prothom Alo quoting Kuliarchar police sub-inspector Md Golam Mostafa.
Around 20 others were reportedly injured during the clash.
The deceased has been identified as Billal Hossain, a Krishak Dal leader from Kuliar Char of Kishoreganj.
More to follow…