BNP claims '2 killed' in Kishoreganj clash; police confirm one

Police takes position on Kishoreganj's Kuliar Char after the clash with BNP men on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP claimed at least two died during a clash with Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar today morning.

However, police confirmed the death of one, reports Prothom Alo quoting Kuliarchar police sub-inspector Md Golam Mostafa.

Around 20 others were reportedly injured during the clash.

The deceased has been identified as Billal Hossain, a Krishak Dal leader from Kuliar Char of Kishoreganj.

More to follow…