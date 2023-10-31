BNP claims '2 killed' in Kishoreganj clash; police confirm one

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:27 pm

Around 20 others were reportedly injured during the clash

Police takes position on Kishoreganj&#039;s Kuliar Char after the clash with BNP men on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Collected
Police takes position on Kishoreganj's Kuliar Char after the clash with BNP men on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP claimed at least two died during a clash with Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar today morning.

However, police confirmed the death of one, reports Prothom Alo quoting Kuliarchar police sub-inspector Md Golam Mostafa. 

Around 20 others were reportedly injured during the clash.

The deceased has been identified as Billal Hossain, a Krishak Dal leader from Kuliar Char of Kishoreganj. 

More to follow…

